Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 1,542 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $141.91. 1,015,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,584. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

