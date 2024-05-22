Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 6,544 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 443.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,061. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

