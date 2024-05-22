Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $7.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,391.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $676.06 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,315.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,194.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

