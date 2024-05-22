Financial Comparison: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LiveRamp and Gravity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveRamp presently has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.11%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Gravity.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $596.58 million 3.59 -$118.70 million ($0.22) -148.55 Gravity $555.74 million 0.90 $105.61 million $13.23 5.44

This table compares LiveRamp and Gravity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gravity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -2.22% 1.57% 1.23% Gravity 16.96% 46.65% 36.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Gravity on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

