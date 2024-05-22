Financial Survey: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) vs. MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and MicroCloud Hologram’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $295.94 million 1.35 -$118.15 million ($1.85) -3.66 MicroCloud Hologram $28.89 million 0.37 -$11.55 million N/A N/A

MicroCloud Hologram has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 5.05, indicating that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -35.56% -11.86% -6.26% MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Health Catalyst and MicroCloud Hologram, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 3 8 0 2.73 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $12.18, indicating a potential upside of 79.94%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats MicroCloud Hologram on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About MicroCloud Hologram

(Get Free Report)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems. The company also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library, which captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.