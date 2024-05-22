First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

First American Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.16. 329,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,833. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

