First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 33,006 shares.The stock last traded at $122.58 and had previously closed at $123.10.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.