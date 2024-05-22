First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 33,006 shares.The stock last traded at $122.58 and had previously closed at $123.10.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

