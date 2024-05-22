First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.65

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.65 and last traded at $121.55, with a volume of 98665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.33.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRID. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 59.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 62.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

