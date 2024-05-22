First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.65

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.65 and last traded at $121.55, with a volume of 98665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.33.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.