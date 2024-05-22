Flexible Solutions International, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Greenridge Global reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 17th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.73. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

