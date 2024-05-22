Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $29.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.06.

FLNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,345 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,124,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

