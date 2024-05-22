Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,864,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,155,461. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

