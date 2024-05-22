Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.54. 1,199,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $548,013,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $203,501,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $120,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

