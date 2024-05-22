Fundamental Research Analysts Give Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) a C$0.62 Price Target

Aton Resources (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.62 target price by Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.75% from the stock’s current price.

Aton Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AAN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.32. 353,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,574. Aton Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Get Aton Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider OU HEKTIK purchased 101,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,465.00. Insiders have purchased 690,000 shares of company stock worth $210,723 over the last three months. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.