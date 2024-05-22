FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Issued By DA Davidson

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Riskified in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Riskified’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Riskified alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Riskified Trading Down 0.5 %

Riskified stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.31. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Riskified by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Riskified by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.