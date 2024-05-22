FY2024 Earnings Forecast for New Pacific Mtl Issued By Roth Capital (TSE:NUA)

New Pacific Mtl (TSE:NUA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for New Pacific Mtl in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07).

New Pacific Mtl (TSE:NUA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

New Pacific Mtl Stock Performance

