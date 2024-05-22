FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.0 %

GSM stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.99. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 70.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

