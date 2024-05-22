FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.71.

Shares of BDT opened at C$21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$22.74.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

