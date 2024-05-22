FY2026 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Increased by Zacks Research

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $24.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.33. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.21 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

CB stock opened at $265.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.35 and its 200 day moving average is $240.92. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,815 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,247. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 416,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

