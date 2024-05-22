Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Trading Down 5.4%

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $161.10 and last traded at $161.45. 508,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 912,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.07.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 6.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

