GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

GCMG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

