GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of GDI opened at C$34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.48. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$33.94 and a 52-week high of C$49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$509.27 million, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

