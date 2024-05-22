Gearbox Protocol Price Reaches $0.0211 on Top Exchanges (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,271,554,582.4563265 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.02161536 USD and is up 16.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,652,012.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

