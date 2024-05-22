General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.74

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 4049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16.

Insider Activity at General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $169,364.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $190,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

About General American Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 354,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in General American Investors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

