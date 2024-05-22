General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Trading 0.2% Higher

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $298.47 and last traded at $297.65. 90,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,078,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.53.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.73 and a 200 day moving average of $268.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,142 shares of company stock worth $30,412,994. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.