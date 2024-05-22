George J. Christ Sells 48,704 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 48,704 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $4,467,130.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,462,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.5 %
ALTR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 114,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $92.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,004.00, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.42.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
