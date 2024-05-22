Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,975 shares of company stock valued at $313,834. 15.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNA opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

