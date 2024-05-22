Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $107.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $365,933,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 338.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after buying an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

