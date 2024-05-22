Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.83. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $62.86 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.