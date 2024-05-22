Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.83. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $62.86 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

