HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cabaletta Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CABA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $588.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 870,567 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,774,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 403,953 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 337,277 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.