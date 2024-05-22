HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cybin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CYBN opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.50. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.74.
Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.
