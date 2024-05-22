HC Wainwright Comments on Nyxoah S.A.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NYXH opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

