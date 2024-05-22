HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Victoria Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$96.42 million for the quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.