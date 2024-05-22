HC Wainwright Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF (TSE:ELV)

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF (TSE:ELV – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF’s FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:ELV opened at C$19.26 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.53 and a twelve month high of C$20.15.

