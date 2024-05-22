HC Wainwright Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Trevena in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevena’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Trevena’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Trevena alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.