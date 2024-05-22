HC Wainwright Weighs in on Eyenovia, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Eyenovia stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

Insider Activity

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,330,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,779.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,433. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 205,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 360,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

