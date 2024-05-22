Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after acquiring an additional 864,405 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 724,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 102.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,917,000 after acquiring an additional 325,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 114.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 232,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

