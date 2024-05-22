HI Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, HI has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $228,034.60 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,707.03 or 1.00025188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011437 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00108957 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00052181 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $234,202.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

