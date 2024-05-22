Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIBB

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB opened at $86.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.72. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $87.13.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hibbett by 80.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.