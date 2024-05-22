Horizen Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.24 or 0.00013303 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $138.85 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00053360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00035476 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,019,519 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.