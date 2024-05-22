Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,551 shares of company stock worth $2,834,671. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.