ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Cap of $230.59 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, ICON has traded up 4% against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $230.59 million and $4.45 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 996,928,024 coins and its circulating supply is 996,928,259 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 996,899,935.8547432 with 996,899,935.6466659 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23247894 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $5,528,730.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.