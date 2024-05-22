Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ITW opened at $248.77 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

