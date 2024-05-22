Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $36,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after buying an additional 244,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after buying an additional 97,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $818,408,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.88. 317,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.03. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

