Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $158,356,000. Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $71,409,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,485 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 106.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Infosys by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,378 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Infosys has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

