Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.21

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.21 and last traded at $96.07, with a volume of 967984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,790 shares of company stock worth $27,768,620. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,414 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

