Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 161,140 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $16,578,083.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,328,664 shares in the company, valued at $753,972,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $747,325.26.
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,008,368.00.
- On Monday, February 26th, Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,824,504.00.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 140,711 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $12,286,884.52.
NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $101.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $107.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
