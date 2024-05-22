Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 161,140 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $16,578,083.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,328,664 shares in the company, valued at $753,972,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $747,325.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,008,368.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,824,504.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 140,711 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $12,286,884.52.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $101.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 43,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after buying an additional 47,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

