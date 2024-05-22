InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.92. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InspireMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

