International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 0.2% Higher

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $173.87 and last traded at $173.74. 482,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,758,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average of $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

