InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 16,737 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 121.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,018,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 1,987,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,608. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.