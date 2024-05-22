InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 915.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,968 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 406.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 650,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 186,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 1,258,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,586. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

